Cvijanović: Everyone Is Now Distancing Themselves From Schmidt; U.S. Embassy Ignores the Positions of the New Administration

Cvijanović: Everyone Is Now Distancing Themselves From Schmidt; U.S. Embassy Ignores the...

The Serb member and Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović stated to SRNA that the latest press release from the U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo clearly reveals that all parties are now seeking to disassociate themselves from Christian Schmidt.

‘The undeniable fact is that Schmidt has drawn Bosnia and Herzegovina into a perilous venture, and efforts to shift the burden onto the judiciary to rectify his political missteps are ultimately detrimental to the country,’ emphasized Cvijanović, responding to the Embassy’s statement urging the leadership of the Republic of Srpska to refrain from what it termed inflammatory rhetoric.

She further stressed that such messaging directly contradicts the policy approach promoted by the new U.S. administration, whose guidance explicitly rejects the weaponization of the judiciary.

‘It seems that the U.S. Embassy deliberately disregarded this fact in its statement. I would also note that Sarajevo’s political actors have little reason to celebrate,’ concluded Cvijanović.

Source: srna.rs