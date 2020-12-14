Cvijanović-Hunn: Achieved Good Results in Joint Projects

The President of the Republic of Srpska, Željka Cvijanović, and the newly appointed Ambassador of Switzerland to BiH, Daniel Hunn, assessed today in Banja Luka that Srpska and Switzerland have achieved good results in joint projects in the previous period.

At today’s meeting, Cvijanović and Hunn pointed out that there are great potentials for investing in the energy sector, health, and tourism of the Republic of Srpska.

She informed Hunn about the current political and economic situation in the Republic od Srpska and BiH, and they also discussed the current epidemiological situation, as well as the consequences of the coronary virus pandemic, the office of the President of the Republic announced.

Cvijanović welcomed Hunn to the Republic of Srpska, and expressed hope that the cooperation between Switzerland and Srpska will be further improved in the coming period.

