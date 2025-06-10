Cvijanović: OSCE Head Advocates Undemocratic and Unconstitutional Imposition of Laws by Foreigners

The Serb member and Chairperson of the Presidency of BiH Željka Cvijanović has emphasized that while no one should be above the law when the law is passed by institutions authorized to enact it, the imposition of laws by an unauthorized body—especially an unauthorized, unelected foreigner—is absolutely unacceptable and completely contrary to the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

“No foreigner, including Christian Schmidt, nor those who have previously served as High Representatives, were ever given the mandate under the Dayton Agreement to pass laws by usurping the powers of democratically elected parliaments,” Cvijanović stated.

Everything these individuals have done in BiH over the past 30 years, she noted, has been a distortion and circumvention of international law.

“It has been experimentation aimed at state-building with serious and dangerous consequences for BiH and for relations among its peoples and entities,” Cvijanović said.

Responding to a SRNA question about the statement made by OSCE Mission Head Brian Aggeler regarding the case being handled by the unconstitutional Court of BiH against the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, where Aggeler claimed that no one should be above the law, as is the case everywhere, Cvijanović said it is hypocritical and insolent to make such a statement while knowing the law in question was imposed by a foreign individual without any legal basis.

“Mr. Aggeler is clearly advocating an undemocratic, unconstitutional, anti-Dayton, and ultimately uncivilized concept of imposing laws by unelected individuals and forcing democratically elected domestic officials to accept this as a normal state of affairs. The citizens of Republika Srpska and the Federation of BiH deserve better than the guardianship imposed on them through manipulations of the Dayton Agreement,” Cvijanović emphasized.

She stressed that in Mr. Aggeler’s country, as well as in all the member states of the organization he represents, there are no unelected foreigners who decide on behalf of elected institutions. Moreover, nowhere in the Dayton Agreement does it say that such actions are permissible in BiH.

“Incidentally, Mr. Aggeler’s country currently has an administration that has clearly acknowledged and condemned all the failures related to state-building efforts abroad. BiH is a prime example that confirms such a failure,” Cvijanović concluded.

Source: srna.rs