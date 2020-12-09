Cvijanović: Unconstitutional Proceedings in BiH Have Been Advocated for Years

The President of the Republic of Srpska, Željka Cvijanović, stated today that those who addressed the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives of the American Congress have been saying the same thing for years and advocating unconstitutional and non-Dayton actions in BiH, even though they come from the Dayton Peace Agreement.

“When you look at who addressed the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the US House of Representatives and who was invited to express an opinion, you could write in advance what they will say because their views are known. It is a well-known lobbying approach that we have seen here for decades,” said Cvijanović in Banja Luka.

She pointed out that this was an endeavor of people who once had a university background and used it to speak out against the Republic of Srpska.

“I did not recognize a dose of reality towards BiH, but many who lobby for Bosniak political interests. I do not think that the fact that someone said something yesterday has weight, but the amount of misunderstanding towards the problems of BiH has weight,” Cvijanović added.

According to her, it is well known how BiH can function, but everything is persistently put under the cloak of a centralized, unitary, and civil state, which is not a formula for success.

Cvijanović reiterated that the formula for BiH’s success is for everyone to move in accordance with constitutional competencies and to communicate well.

“There are those who realistically see what the problem is and there are more and more of them, but there are also those who do not want to see it. Our policy is that Republika Srpska is not problematic from the aspect of BiH functioning, as long as BiH is as conceived and established by the Constitution which was created in the USA “, said Cvijanović.

