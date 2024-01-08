Dačić: Day of creating Republika Srpska is one of the most important in the new history of Serbs

Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić has told SRNA the high delegation of the state of Serbia will attend the Republika Republika Day, January 9, that the day of creating Republika Srpska is one of the most important in the new history of Serbs.

Dačić says the Serb people, not someone else on its behalf, chose what day it would mark as a Day of Republika Srpska and that opposing the will of the people means imposing.

“It is Republika Srpska and everything it symbolizes that is an expression of resistance against any imposition on the Serb people, which was too much in the past,” Dačić said.

He pointed out that Serbia unreservedly respects every decision of the Serb people in Republika Srpska to decide on its own fate, which it will never give up.

“The Republika Srpska Day, January 9, is one of the most important days in the new history of the Serb people, no matter where we live. We will be with Republika Srpska this year, too on its holiday, especially now when various pressures and disputes tend to break down our national unity,” Dačić said.

He stated that, as in each year, the state of Serbia will have its representatives attending the celebration of the Republika Srpska Day.

“It is important that Serbia is always standing with Republika Srpska, at the time of pending issues and at the time of celebration,” Dačić said.

He, on the occasion of the threats and Christian Schmidt’s request for arresting all those who attend the celebration of the Republic Day in Banjaluka, pointed that no issue can be resolved by force and repression, and that those who advocate it do not work well for either BiH or Republika Srpska.

“I do not remember any high representative threatening with the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police over direct violation of the Dayton Peace Agreement to the detriment of Republika Srpska, over calls for Srpska abolition, seizing Srpska competencies, which were given to it in the Dayton Peace Agreement,” says Dačić.

Serbia’s foreign minister points to only one way to solve the issues, which is a dialogue.

“No issue concerning the Serb people cannot be resolved without the consent of the Serb people, which is why Republika Srpska was created has existed for 32 years,” Dačić pointed out.

He says that pressures on Serbia regarding Kosovo and Metohija and Republika Serbian are nothing new and continuously last for years, but unique and successful resistance to those pressures lasts as long.

“We know well what are the main directions of these pressures and what is expected – independent Kosovo and Republika Srpska emerging into unitary BiH, stop existing as an entity. This will not happen as long as Serbia has the policy of protection of its most important national interests, which are primarily Kosovo and Metohija and Republika Srpska,” Dačić said.

The foreign minister of Serbia pointed out that the citizens of Serbia once again gave huge support for such a policy implemented by Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić and members of the Government, which is more than a clear signpost of how to work in the future.

“Republika Srpska, its survival, economic development and a daily rising of its economy are the priorities of our politics. Not only are we a guarantor of Republika Srpska’s existance, which stems from the Dayton Peace Agreement, we practice such a policy because we sincerely believe in it and represent it proudly,” Dačić concluded.

Republika Srpska will be welcomed by all citizens tomorrow, their 32th birthday and the day of the Republic to be marked by the most spectacular so far.

Ninth January is celebrated as the Day of Republika Srpska because that date in 1992 was created under the original name of the Republika of the Serbian people in BiH.

Republika Srpska will welcome its 32th birthday to the pride and joy of its residents, and the Republic Day that will be marked the most spectacularly so far.

January 9 is celebrated as the Republika Srpska Day as it was created on that date in 1992 under the original name of the Republic of the Serb people in BiH.

Sepska was founded by the Serb MPs in the then Assembly of BiH after being outvoted in key issues on the survival of Yugoslavia, while the members of other two peoples initiated secession beyond the will of the Serb people, who had the status of the constitutive people.

The name of the Republic of the Serb People in BiH was in use by February 28, 1992, when the first constitution was declared and the Reublic was re-named into Srpska Republika of BiH, which was used until August 12, 1992, when Srpska Republika was introduced. That name was replaced by the current one – Republika Srpska in September 1992.

Source: srna.rs