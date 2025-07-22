Dačić: For Belgrade, Republika Srpska is the Number One National Interest

Republika Srpska is Serbia’s number one national interest, stated Serbian Minister of Internal Affairs Ivica Dačić.

“If Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can say that an attack on Sarajevo is an attack on Turkiye… well, we can also say that an attack on Banja Luka is an attack on Serbia. We must defend that to the end,” Dačić told Prva TV.

He emphasized that Republika Srpska was created through the blood of the Serb people in Republika Srpska, and not by any agreements of the great powers or some “Versailles treaty”.