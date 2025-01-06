Dačić: January 9 – Symbol of Serb People’s Perseverance, Courage, and Strength

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dačić told SRNA that January 9 symbolizes the perseverance, courage and strength of the people of Republika Srpska in preserving their identity and dignity.

Dačić emphasized the importance of this date and sent congratulatory note, in his own name and on behalf of the Interior Ministry of Serbia, to the leadership and the citizens of Republika Srpska over January 9, the Republic Day.

He announced that the Ministry headed by him will continue to provide wholehearted support in improving the security and stability of the region.

“Serbia and Republika Srpska are fraternal and in solidarity, and we will always be inextricably linked by common values of peace, stability and progress,” said Dačić.

Republika Srpska was created on January 9, 1992 under the original name Srpska Republika BiH /Serb Republic of BiH/.

It was founded by Serb deputies in the then Assembly of BiH after they were outvoted in key issues about the survival of Yugoslavia, while the members of the other two peoples started secession against Serbs’ will, who had the status of a constituent people.

Photo: Tanjug/Sava Radovanović

Source: srna.rs