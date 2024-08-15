DAJAK TAKES THE WORLD BY STORM: STUDENTS FROM AROUND THE GLOBE AND AN NBA STAR ON THE VRBAS

DAJAK TAKES THE WORLD BY STORM: STUDENTS FROM AROUND THE GLOBE AND...

Dajak Klub Banjaluka had the honor of hosting a group of students from various parts of the world, including Brazil, Mexico, Jordan, Turkey, Greece, Spain, Estonia, and Russia.

The students arrived in Banjaluka as part of an international exchange program organized by SaMSIC SCOPE Exchange, and one of the highlights of their visit was the unique experience of riding in a traditional dajak boat.

Dajak Klub Banjaluka expressed their gratitude to SaMSIC SCOPE Exchange for choosing their club to enhance the students’ extracurricular activities.

– Your support and presence enable us to continue providing excellence in everything we do, the club representatives stated.

This visit once again highlighted the importance of the dajak boat as a symbol of Banjaluka and its appeal to visitors from around the world.

Dajak Klub Banjaluka continues to promote this traditional way of navigating the Vrbas River, offering unforgettable experiences for all their guests.

Additionally, NBA basketball player Jusuf Nurkić has recently spent time in Banjaluka, enjoying a ride in a dajak boat, further promoting this unique symbol of the city.

SeeSrpska