Davidović: Krnjeuša will soon have a stable water supply, thanks to the support of the President of the Republic of Srpska

Davidović: Krnjeuša will soon have a stable water supply, thanks to the...

The residents of Krnjeuša Local Community, Bosanski Petrovac Municipality, should soon get a stable water supply by expanding the existing capacity of the water supply system by connecting it to the Salati 1 water spring, adviser to Republika Srpska president Nemanja Davidović told SRNA.

Davidović has emphasized that the Office of Republika Srpska President paid BAM 80,000 for this project to the account of the Bosanski Petrovac municipality, thus there is no longer any obstacle for completing this work.

“I am grateful to Republika Srpska President, Milorad Dodik, for his understanding and support for Serb returnees. Now, everything is up to the municipal services,” said Davidović.

He has expressed the hope that the project implementation will be quick and efficient for the Krnjeuša residents to have a regular and normal water supply this summer.

“Once again, it has been proven that without the Republika Srpska institutions’ participation and support, numerous problems the returnees in the Federation of BiH have been facing, would not be solved,” pointed out Davidović, who is also the former chairman of the Bosanski Petrovac Municipal Council.

According to him, the implementation of this project will significantly improve the quality of life of Krnjeuša residents and create basic conditions for a dignified life and the returnees remaining in Bosanski Petrovac area.

Davidović has reminded that for many years the residents of Krnjeuša have been facing the problem of having water in the summer period only for 45 minutes to an hour a day, with the restrictions for the rest of the day, which makes everyday life difficult, preventing the residents from meeting their basic existential needs.

He has added that at the initiative of the SNSD in Bosanski Petrovac and the head of the local community of Krnjeuša, where around 500 returnees live, the municipality prepared project documentation for improving the water supply.