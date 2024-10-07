Day of Mourning in Republika Srpska Tomorrow

Republika Srpska will observe a Day of Mourning tomorrow in honor of the victims of floods and landslides in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as decided by the Government of Srpska.

Flags will be flown at half-mast on government buildings, cultural events will be canceled, and sports events will be adapted to the occasion, according to a statement from the Government’s Public Relations Bureau.

According to the latest official information, 16 people have died in the floods in the Herzegovina-Neretva Canton, 15 of whom are from Jablanica and one from Konjic.

In Konjic, the search continues for four people reported missing, while in Jablanica, the search is on for five people whose disappearance was reported by family, friends, and neighbors.

Source: srna.rs