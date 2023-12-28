Decision made on distribution of more than bam 20 million in profits

The Shareholders’ Assembly of the company Elektroprenos BiH made a decision today in Banjaluka on the distribution of BAM 20,045,887 in profit for the past year.

The Shareholders’ Assembly, which was attended by the prime ministers of Republika Srpska and the Federation of BiH, Radovan Višković and Nermin Nikšić, respectively, as well as members of the company’s Management Board approved investing in facilities of more than one million euros.

This decision approved the reconstruction of several transformer stations and the construction of new ones with connecting transmission lines.

Funds were approved for the reconstruction and construction of several transmission lines, anti-corrosion protection of poles, the renewal of the SCADA system in control centers, and the reconstruction of office buildings in Banjaluka, Mostar and Tuzla operational areas.

In the coming period, around BAM 40 million should be invested in renewing telecommunications equipment, Elektroprenos BiH said.

Shareholders adopted a report on operations of the Audit Committee for the year 2022, saying that the company has an important role in the electric power system of BiH.

Photo: elprenos.ba

Source: srna.rs