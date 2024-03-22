Decision on starting negotiations with EU recognition to all citizens and political forces

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik welcomed the decision of the European Council on the start of negotiations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the EU, saying that this decision is a recognition for all citizens and political forces that persistently strive to strengthen mutual respect, agreement and compromise between Serbs, Bosniaks and Croats.

“I thank the governments and parliaments of all member states,” Dodik said.

Dodik stressed that this decision strengthens the foundations that Republika Srpska is ready to make stronger – Dayton and built on the Constitution Bosnia and Herzegovina, which belongs to everyone equally.

“That’s why I consider today’s decision a great recognition for both myself and Republika Srpska for the politics it led,” Dodik posted on “X”.

The position of the European Council that the Dayton BiH, with two equal entities and three equal constituent nations, can be a member of the EU, for Dodik, shows that the internal structure of BiH is not a hindrance.

He assessed that BiH is in many respects a “small EU”, a test of its existence in the first half of the 21st century.

“At the heart of Europe is a country that can survive only if it is built in the way that the peace and economic prosperity after the war was built by the member states through the EU project. That path, like ours, is not always easy. It is not simple and it is not guaranteed to be successful, but is guaranteed to be the only way that takes us away from the tragic episodes of the 20th century,” emphasized Dodik.

According to him, Republika Srpska is aware, through the statements of the Commissioner for Enlargement and the reports on the progress of the European Commission, of the key contribution it made to today’s decision.

Republika Srpska, he says, will not gloat because there are many who today assumed and wished for its disappearance.

“Our path has its own national goal – that in the 21st century, Serbs once again live and work without borders with their brothers and godfathers,” Dodik explained.

He added that there is a lot of work ahead of everyone in Bosnia and Herzegovina, that it has been proven today, and he will not give up, that foreigners, their commissioners, ambassadors and false high representatives are superfluous to our relations and insult to our peoples.

“Because in this year we have done more than ever. And we would have done even more if some troublemakers had not seen personal interests in using us in geopolitical games,” Dodik concluded.

Photo: thesrpskatimes.com

Source: srna.rs