Dodik: Declaration will rehabilitate Serbian national interest

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik has stated today that the declaration that will be adopted today rehabilitates the Serbian national interest and that everyone will be proud of its adoption.

Dodik reiterated that he will not give up on marking February 15 as the Day of Republika Srpska, and January 9 as the Day of the creation of Republika Srpska.

“The declaration is an essential national document, it gave answers to many challenges and what needs to be done in the future,” said Dodik at a joint session of the governments of Serbia and Republika Srpska.

Dodik believes that only the Serbian state and national interest have no alternative.

“The declaration includes all important aspects of our relations,” said Dodik.

Dodik pointed out that the declaration will be adopted by the assemblies of Srpska and Serbia, and it involves the positions and answers to the most current issues.

“Some will think that it is not good, but today we are in a time when there is no hesitation,” said Dodik and emphasized the need for the Serbian people to rehabilitate their strength.

Source: srna.rs