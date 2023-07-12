Defending champion Novak Djokovic׃ “It’s only going to get tougher, but I like it”

Defending champion Novak Djokovic׃ “It’s only going to get tougher, but I...

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon after defeating Russian Andrey Rublev.

The best Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic matched the record of Swiss Roger Federer for the number of Grand Slam semi-finals.

“At the end of the day, I don’t like to think too much time about statistics,” Djokovic said when told that he had just matched Roger Federer’s record of Grand Slam semi-finals.

“The tournament is still active for me and I’m still in it. That’s all I’m thinking about right now, directing my attention to the next match. It’s only going to get tougher – I know that – but I liked the way I played today on the court”, Djokovic said in an on-court interview.

“I love the pressure, it’s true. I think any tennis player wants to be in the position where everyone wants to win against you. Pressure is part of what we do; it’s never going to go away regardless of how many Grand Slams you’ve won or how many matches you’ve won”.

“The pressure is paramount every time I come out on the court, particularly on the Centre Court here at Wimbledon. But at the same time, it awakens the most beautiful emotions in me and motivates beyond whatever I’ve ever dreamed of and inspires me to play my best tennis. So, I know they want to get a scalp, to win, but it ain’t happening!” Djokovic concluded.

