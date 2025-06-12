Defense Team for Srpska President Dodik Attends Appellate Panel Session

The defence team of Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik has arrived at the building of the unconstitutional Court of BiH, where they will orally present their appeal regarding the first-instance judgment before the Appellate Panel.

The team includes Dodik’s lawyer Goran Bubić and legal advisors Goran Petronijević and Ante Nobilo.

Bubić previously told SRNA that the defence, after presenting the appeal, will request the annulment of the first-instance judgement and either a not-guilty judgment or a new trial.

He says the defence will attend the session of the Appellate Division and present the appeal orally, following the initial presentation by the unconstitutional Prosecutor’s Office of BiH.

Bubić adds that after the session, the panel of three judges will deliberate and is expected to announce the decision once the parties in the proceedings receive the official copy.

The session of the Appellate Panel in the case against Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik and acting director of the Srpska Official Gazette Miloš Lukić is scheduled for 13:00.

The unconstitutional Court of BiH had previously sentenced President Dodik to one year in prison and a six-year ban on political activity for “non-compliance with the decisions of Christian Schmidt,” while Lukić was acquitted.

