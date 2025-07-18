Desecrated Cathedral Church of the Assumption of the Most Holy Mother of God, a National Cultural Monument of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Desecrated Cathedral Church of the Assumption of the Most Holy Mother of...

Unknown perpetrators desecrated the Cathedral Church of the Assumption of the Most Holy Mother of God in Tuzla this morning, damaged the throne of Blessed Matrona of Moscow, broke down the door of the church shop, and stole voluntary donations, priest Miloš Trišić told SRNA.

“It is no longer about the money as much as it is about our religious feelings being offended by the desecration of our holy sites, because the Cathedral Church of the Assumption of the Most Holy Mother of God is the central church of the Zvornik-Tuzla Diocese and a national cultural monument of BiH,” Trišić emphasized.

The priest said that cameras recorded everything, the case has been reported to the police, and an investigation is underway.

According to him, this is not the first time that the Cathedral Church in Tuzla has been desecrated, as a similar situation occurred a few months ago.

“We thought it was an isolated incident and did not publicize it in the media, and the police did not catch the perpetrators,” priest Trišić added.

Trišić stressed that such attacks deeply offend the religious feelings of both the clergy and the Orthodox believers in Tuzla.

The faithful, worried by this act, hope that justice will be served, and they consider this an attack on the Orthodox holy site and faith.

Two unknown individuals entered the church this morning under the guise of praying to God but committed robbery and fled.