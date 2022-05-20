DIRECT LINE HURGHADA – BANJA LUKA – HURGHADA ESTABLISHED

The direct line Hurghada-Banja Luka-Hurghada of the Egyptian airline “Air-Cairo” has been established at the Banja Luka Airport today.

The plane will operate on this route twice a week – on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The General Manager of Banja Luka Airport, Milan Račić, has said that this airline is another successful project of this company, and that it will significantly contribute to the development of Republika Srpska.

“By the end of the year, we expect at least two more new destinations, which will contribute to a significant revival of our airport and the use of its potential,” said Račić.

He expects that the line to Egypt will be established throughout the year, because there are potentials for travelers to travel to that country in winter, as well.

“We hope that in the next period we will work harder on the promotion of tourism in Republika Srpska, so that we have a good exchange of tourists who come from different countries, because Srpska and BiH have something to show,” said Račić.

The Minister of Trade and Tourism of Republika Srpska, Suzana Gašić, said that the relevant ministry would make every effort to establish more similar lines in the coming period.

“It is impossible to develop tourism, but also trade, if we are not connected by highways, roads or airports,” Gašić said.

The first passengers who traveled by plane from Banja Luka to Hurghada were accompanied by the Ambassador of Egypt to BiH, Yasser Sorur, who expressed hope that there would be more and more passengers on this line.

He pointed out that tourism was one of the most important sectors that affected the economic development of the country, and which should be paid attention to in the coming period.

“Today’s flight is the first step in establishing cooperation, the development of which we will work on in the coming period,” Sorur said.

Source: srna