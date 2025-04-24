Discover the Mystical Balkans (Photo)

The Zduhać Protectors
MONTENEGRO, SERBIA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
In Montenegrin, Serbian, and Bosnian folklore, a zduhać is believed to be a man whose soul can leave his body during sleep to combat demonic beings that bring bad weather, such as storms and hail, thereby protecting their community’s crops.
The Benevolent Dragons (Zmaj)
SERBIA
In Serbian mythology, the zmaj is often depicted as a benevolent being, protecting people from evil forces such as the destructive ala demons. These dragons are seen as guardians, ensuring safety from storms and other natural calamities.
The Ala Demons
BULGARIA, NORTH MACEDONIA, SERBIA
In Bulgarian, Macedonian, and Serbian folklore, an ala (also known as hala) is a female mythological creature considered a demon of bad weather. They are believed to lead hail-producing thunderclouds toward fields, vineyards, or orchards to destroy crops or steal them away.
The Rainmaking Dodola Ritual
BALKANS
The Dodola or Perperuna is a rainmaking ritual found among various Balkan peoples, including those in Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo*, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, and Serbia. The ceremony involves young girls or boys dressed in fresh branches, leaves, and herbs, singing and dancing through villages to invoke rain during times of drought.
The Legend of Đavolja Varoš
SERBIA
Located in southern Serbia, Đavolja Varoš (Devil’s Town) features peculiar rock formations that, according to legend, are a petrified wedding party. The devil bewitched the guests to make a brother marry his sister, but divine intervention turned them all to stone to prevent the sin, leaving a haunting landscape behind.
The Lost Continent of Greater Adria
ADRIATIC REGION
Greater Adria was a paleomicrocontinent that existed from approximately 240 to 140 million years ago. Its remnants now form parts of mountain ranges in Southern Europe, including the Alps and the Balkans, highlighting the region’s dynamic geological history.
The Curse of the Balšić Dynasty
MONTENEGRO, ALBANIA
The Balšić noble family ruled over Zeta (modern-day Montenegro) and parts of northern Albania from 1362 to 1421. While historical records detail their reign, there is no well-documented legend or curse associated with their dynasty in the provided sources.
The Moštra Dance of Žrnovo
CROATIA
In the village of Žrnovo on the Croatian island of Korčula, the traditional Moštra sword dance is performed annually on August 15th, the feast day of the Assumption of Mary. The dance involves synchronized formations accompanied by bagpipes and drums, showcasing the village’s rich cultural heritage.
Source: connectingregion.com