Djokovic found out his next rival – he has an interesting score against him

Novak’s next opponent will be Cameron Norrie from Great Britain, who also defeated Argentina’s Francisco Comesaña after four sets.

After four hours and three minutes, the 35th ranked tennis player in the world celebrated his triumph with a score of 3:1 (7:6, 6:3, 6:7, 7:6).

In the first set, both of them took away the rival’s serve once, before Norrie was the first to gain the advantage in the tie-break.

In the second, the Briton was significantly better and with as many as three breaks he reached 2:0 in the sets, but the Argentine struck back in the third by breaking his rival with as many as 7:0 in the tie-break.

In the fourth, Norrie even had two break points and a 4:1 lead, but he squandered it all, even when he served for the win at 5:4.

A new drama followed, as Norrie saved as many as three set points at 5:6, and then managed to triumph in four sets in the tie-break.

In any case, Djokovic will be the favorite against Norrie, against whom he has played six times in his career – and won all six duels.

Their duel is scheduled for Friday, and we will find out the exact time later.