“Djokovic has a lot of guts to be considered the best of all time”

“Djokovic has a lot of guts to be considered the best of...

Former U.S. tennis player Joe McEnroe is impressed by Novak Djokovic’s attempt to reach the 23rd Grand Slam in his career and the title of the best player ever.

Serbian tennis player reached the quarterfinals of Roland Garros for the 14th time in his career and shows no signs of slowing down.

McEnroe points out that Djokovic’s quest to the GOAT title requires a lot of guts.

“I don’t know exactly what the records are, but he’s talked about it openly. That’s his goal and he embraces it. I think it takes a lot of grit, just saying ‘I want it’ instead of just saying ‘I want to be as good as possible and we’ll see what happens,'” McEnroe told “Eurosport”.

At the moment, he believes that each individual from the “big three” is a contender for that epithet.

“You can say that about all three (Federer, Nadal and Djokovic). Surely more people would talk about it because (Djokovic) would be the only one who won all three Grand Slams three times,” McEnroe added.

He didn’t want to offend anyone, so he said that each of the trio was the best on a certain surface.

“For me, Nadal is currently the greatest player who has ever played on clay. Novak is the greatest on concrete, Roger – on grass, even though Djokovic beat him several times at Wimbledon,” McEnroe believes and concludes:

“He’s definitely there somewhere and I think that’s great because he’s been trying to be there for a long time. To play so well at that age is hard to believe.”

Source: B92.net