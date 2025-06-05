Djokovic: “If you were wondering why I’m still playing – this is the reason!”

The best Serbian tennis player was satisfied after defeating Aleksander Zverev and reaching the semi-finals of Roland Garros.

Djokovic celebrated after over three hours of fighting, with a score of 3:1 (4:6, 6:3, 6:2, 6:4).

In the last game, he missed four match points on his serve, but managed to realize the fifth.

“This last game, in a tactical sense, those three or four drop shots that were played. From our perspective, every time it seems that you have to play it stronger. That’s why there was nervousness, it was played under pressure. It wasn’t usual like in the previous matches against Zverev, but it was impressive,” said Djokovic after the match on the court to Àlex Corretja in an interview.

“I saw Feliciano Lopez, a great friend of mine, there and he helped me overcome those problems. You know what, I think I played a great match for my 38 years. And that means something. If you ask me why I want to keep competing, it’s a match like this!”

Tekst se nastavlja posle oglasa

Then Corretja took him to the bench. Novak sat down and from that position analyzed the last game in which he served for victory, using only the fifth match point.

“I’m thinking about the serve. I don’t know how to say it in French… I focused on breathing, we didn’t have too much time to prepare tactically. There was also a situation with the wind and I tried to get used to those circumstances. Everything worked, but it was more complicated as the game progressed. You literally think about tactics and the fact that you spent so much time on the court,” Djokovic concluded.

Source: b92.net