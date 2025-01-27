Djokovic improved his ranking – ATP Rankings after the Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz was eliminated in the quarterfinals, just like last season, so he remained at the “elevation” of 7,010.

Taylor Fritz lost 300 points, but is still fourth with 5,050 points, while Casper Ruud improved, despite being eliminated already in the second round, and is now fifth with 4,160 points.

Novak Djokovic jumped by one position and holds the sixth place with 3,900 points, and Daniil Medvedev fell by two positions and is currently seventh with 3,780 points.

Alex de Minaur is eighth with 3,735, Tommy Paul has the best career ranking, he is ninth with 3,495, while Andrei Rublev is 10th on the list with 3,130 points.

Among our players, Miomir Kecmanović fell by four places and is now 55th with 996 points, Dušan Lajović is 79th with 717, while Hamad Medjedović is 94th with 617 and that is his career ranking. Laszlo Djere is 113th with 525 points.

