Djokovic is getting closer to the incredible number 400

Novak Djokovic just started the new, 391st week at the top of the ATP list.

After winning the US Open, where Carlos Alcaraz failed to even reach the finals in his title defense, the Serb gained an advantage of 3,260 points over the Spaniard.

Davis Cup was played last week, there were no major ATP tournaments, so there were no significant changes in the list.

Russian Daniil Medvedev is third, Dane Holger Rune is fourth, Greek Stephanos Tsitsipas is fifth, and Russian Andrei Rublev is currently ranked sixth.

The Top 10 also includes the Italian Jannik Sinner, the American Taylor Fritz, the Norwegian Casper Ruud and the German Alexander Zverev.

As for Serbian tennis players on the ATP list, Miomir Kecmanović advanced by one place and is now 47th, Laslo Djere is 37th, and Dušan Lajović is placed 52nd, while Hamad Medjedović holds the 120th position.

As for WTA rankings, the only significant change is the return of Barbora Krejcíková to the Top 10 after winning the title in San Diego.

Aryna Sabalenka is still number 1 with 1,071 points more than the second-placed Iga Swiatek.

As for Serbian women, we still don’t have any in the Top 100 WTA list – Olga Danilović is ranked 109th, Natalija Stevanović is 198th, Lola Radivojević is 254th, and Dejana Radanović is 275th after the title in Skopje and a jump of 87 places up.

Source: b92.net