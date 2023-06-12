Djokovic is No. 1 again – Nadal dropped out of the Top 100

Djokovic is No. 1 again – Nadal dropped out of the Top...

With his triumph at Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic returned to the top of the ATP list.

The world’s best tennis player and winner of a record 23 Grand Slam titles, after the third triumph of his career in Paris, began the 388th week of his reign in world tennis.

Thus, he will have the opportunity to further improve the record that has been in his possession for a long time.

Novak is at the head of the list with 7,595 points, and he took the US Open champion, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, from the top, whom he defeated previously in the semi-finals.

This practically means that Novak Djokovic will come to Wimbledon as number one and start the title defense there as the first seed.

Alcaraz is second with 7,175 points, or 420 points behind the best.

Daniil Medvedev fell from second to third position and has 6,100 points, while the finalist of Roland Garros, Norwegian Casper Ruud, remained in fourth place and has 4,960 points.

As for the top ten, there’s another change, Russia’s Karen Khachanov, whom Novak defeated in the quarterfinals, jumped from 11th to 10th place and has 3,125 points.

What was announced has just happened – Rafael Nadal, who could not play due to an injury, lost 2,000 points and as a result, dropped out of the Top 100 in the ATP Ranking.

Rafa fell by as many as 121 positions and ended this week at 136th place.

As for the other Serbian tennis players, Miomir Kecmanović is 39th with 985 points, and Dušan Lajović is also in the Top 60 at 45th position, while Laslo Djere is ranked 60th.

Filip Krajinović is out of the top 100, falling by 12 positions to 105th place, while Hamad Medjedović has improved for ten places and is currently holding 158th position.

Source: b92.net

Photo: Profimedia