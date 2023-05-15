Djokovic is no longer No.1

In the new ATP list published on Monday, May 15, Novak Djokovic is no longer the best-ranked tennis player on the planet.

Before the start of the ATP tournament in Rome, where he is defending his title, Djokovic had only five points more than Alcaraz.

It was enough for the Spanish tennis player to appear in Rome and thus overtake Djokovic, and Alcaraz did that with his triumph in the first round.

By the end of the current week, both will fight for the title in the capital of Italy, and we will see when Novak Djokovic will manage to return to the world throne.

Carlos Alcaraz now has 6,815 points, which is 45 more than last week, and Novak Djokovic has 5,865, or 910 less, holding second position.

1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Novak Djokovic

3. Daniil Medvedev

4. Casper Ruud

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas

6. Andrei Rublev

7. Holger Rune

8. Jannik Sinner

9. Taylor Fritz

10. Felix Auger-Aliassime

15. Rafael Nadal

36. Miomir Kecmanović

47. Dušan Lajović

56. Laszlo Djere

90. Filip Krajinović

165. Hamad Medjedović

277. Miljan Zekić

301. Nikola Milojević

681. Stefan Popović

800. Boris Butulija

861. Pedja Krstin

891. Dušan Obradović

972. Christian Juhasz

Source: B92.net