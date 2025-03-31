The best tennis player of all time Novak Đoković was defeated in the final of the Miami Open Masters by the Czech Jakub Menšík with the score of 7:6, 7:6 after a two-hour battle.

Đoković failed to win the 100th title on the ATP tour.

The final was delayed several hours due to the rain, and the slippery and wet court and eye problems made Novak nervous, which Menšík knew how to use and threw the best tennis player of all time out of rhythm in the tie-break.

This is Menšík’s first title in his career, and after the victory he told Đoković that he started playing tennis because of him and that he admired him when he was a boy.

Đoković won his first title in Miami in 2007, when Menšík was less than two years old.

Source: srna.rs