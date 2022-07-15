Djokovic opens New Tennis Complex in Visoko

“This is a special day for Visoko and tennis in BiH. We are all great friends here and have known each other for many years. Thank you for coming to magnify this event,” Djokovic said.

At the beginning of his speech, he thanked his rivals for the exhibition matches, the Slovenian Aljaz Bedene, the Croatian Ivan Dodig, and the Bosnian tennis player Aldin Setkic

The host of the ceremony, Semir Osmanagic, said that the tennis courts were opened earlier by the youngest tennis players from Italy, BiH, Serbia and North Macedonia. Osmanagic pointed out that “the focus should definitely be on them, because the world rests on young people”.