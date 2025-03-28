Home Sports Djokovic Reaches Miami Semifinals, Breaks Federer’s Record

Djokovic Reaches Miami Semifinals, Breaks Federer’s Record

By
TheSrpskaTimes
-
0

With a victory over Sebastian Korda in the Miami Masters quarterfinals, Novak Djokovic has set yet another record.

At 37 years and 10 months old, Djokovic has become the oldest semifinalist in the history of ATP Masters 1,000 tournaments, surpassing Roger Federer, who previously held the record at 37 years and seven months. Federer set that milestone in Miami and Indian Wells back in 2019.

The list of the oldest semifinalists in Masters 1,000 history is now dominated by Djokovic and Federer. Novak has secured the fourth, eighth, and tenth spots in terms of longevity at this stage of the tournament.

In the quarterfinal match, Djokovic defeated American Sebastian Korda in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

His next challenge in the semifinals will be Grigor Dimitrov.

Photo: Getty Images

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here