Djokovic Reaches Miami Semifinals, Breaks Federer’s Record

With a victory over Sebastian Korda in the Miami Masters quarterfinals, Novak Djokovic has set yet another record.

At 37 years and 10 months old, Djokovic has become the oldest semifinalist in the history of ATP Masters 1,000 tournaments, surpassing Roger Federer, who previously held the record at 37 years and seven months. Federer set that milestone in Miami and Indian Wells back in 2019.

HISTORY IN MIAMI❗ At 37 years & 10 months, 🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic has become the oldest player EVER to reach an ATP Masters 1000 semifinal, breaking Roger Federer’s record of 37 years & 7 months. 💥 Djokovic reached his first one as a 19-year-old in 2007:https://t.co/1yosc0SmfI — TENNIS (@Tennis) March 27, 2025

The list of the oldest semifinalists in Masters 1,000 history is now dominated by Djokovic and Federer. Novak has secured the fourth, eighth, and tenth spots in terms of longevity at this stage of the tournament.

In the quarterfinal match, Djokovic defeated American Sebastian Korda in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

His next challenge in the semifinals will be Grigor Dimitrov.

Photo: Getty Images