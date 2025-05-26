Djokovic retains sixth place in ATP rankings

Serbia’s top-ranked male tennis player Novak Djokovic has retained the sixth position in this week’s ATP rankings with 4,230 points, with Italian Jannik Sinner still in the top spot with 10,380 points.

Second-placed Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz follows with 8,850 points and German Alexander Zverev is in third place with 7,285 points.

American Taylor Fritz is still in fourth place and Briton Jack Drapier remains in fifth position.

Italian Lorenzo Musetti is in the seventh position and Norwegian Casper Ruud, Australian Alex De Minaur and Dane Holger Rune round out the top ten.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia’s second highest-ranked male tennis player, remained in the 46th position with 1,146 points, while his compatriots Laslo Djere, Hamad Medjedovic and Dusan Lajovic are ranked 59th, 74th and 125th, with 952, 811 and 466 points, respectively.

Saturday’s win in the final of the Geneva ATP tournament increased Djokovic’s points tally by 150.

He defeated Pole Hubert Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6(7-2), 7-6(7-2) to clinch his 100th career title.

