Djokovic two sets ahead of Hurkacz, curfew interrupts the match, it resumes on Monday

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon fourth round match against Polish Hubert Hurkacz will continue on Monday.

The match between Djokovic and Hurkacz was the last on the Central Court and started after the women’s singles, in which the Polish tennis player Iga Swiontek defeated Belinda Bencic from Switzerland after more than three hours, reversals and two saved match points.

After the second set, the match was interrupted due to curfew in London, and at that moment Djokovic was two sets ahead of Hurkacz, after winning the second tie-break.

Djokovic and Hurkacz will return to the court on Monday, the resumption of their match will be the second on the program on the Central court, which means that it will not start before 16.00 hours CET.

