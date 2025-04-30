Djokovic will not play at Rome Masters

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will not be competing at the upcoming Rome Masters tournament, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

“Novak Djokovic has announced he won’t take part in Internazionali BNL d’Italia 2025. See you next year, Nole,” said a post on the tournament’s official X account.

Djokovic has won the Rome Masters six times, most recently in 2022.

The Serbian conceded a second-round defeat to Italian Matteo Arnaldi at the Madrid Masters last weekend and suffered the same fate at the Monte Carlo Masters two weeks ago, losing to Chilean Alejandro Tabilo.

Source: Tanjug