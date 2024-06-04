Djokovic’s epic victory; Wilander in shock; Novak on injury, possible surrender, conditions

Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals of Roland Garros and held a rather extensive media conference afterwards.

After a great turnaround and a marathon, Djokovic subdued Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, after four hours and 38 minutes of play.

Along the way, Novak broke another record previously held by Roger Federer.

Djokovic will play Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals and it will be a repeat of last season’s final.

After the match, he announced at the press conference that he could hand over the quarter-final match, but that he will make that decision yet.

Also, he did not want to point the finger at anyone because of the bad pitch and his knee injury, although he repeatedly pointed out the state of Court Philippe Chatrier surface before dusting himself off to win another five-set thriller despite injury.

Djokovic, who is chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title was taken to five sets for the second time in less than 48 hours but showed his class to seal a record 370th match victory at the majors that broke a tie with retired Swiss great Roger Federer.

“Again a big, big, big thank you because once again like the last match. The win is your win,” Djokovic told the crowd in fluent French in an on court interview.

“The last match I was two sets to one down and at the fourth set you gave me so much energy and tonight also you did the same. Really, thank you, what can I say?”

“Three or four times I was points away from losing this match and I want to praise my opponent. He deserves so much applause that’s for sure. I’m not sure how I won this match. Thank you for the support”, Novak concluded.

Novak Djokovic leaves another historical mark

Novak leaves another 𝒽𝒾𝓈𝓉𝑜𝓇𝒾𝒸𝒶𝓁 mark ✍️ Djokovic clinches a record-breaking 370 Grand Slam match wins.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/LGipnLYGSn — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2024

