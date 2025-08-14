Doboj Welcomes Champions at 56th International Handball TV Tournament

The 56th International Handball TV Tournament of Champions was officially opened last night in Doboj.

The tournament was opened by the Mayor of Doboj, Boris Jerinić, who said that Doboj has justified its title as the city of sports.

He thanked everyone who helped organize the event and emphasized that the greatest support came from the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, who is the tournament’s general patron.

Tournament Director Danijel Šarić said that Doboj is projecting the image of a city of sports and expressed satisfaction that the stands are full.

He thanked Doboj and its citizens for restoring the spirit of handball to the city.

Šarić stressed his deep gratitude to the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, and his Cabinet, noting that he recognized that Doboj can promote the city’s sports image internationally.

The ceremony began with the anthem “My Republic,” performed by Pavlina Radovanović. Before that, the teams participating in the tournament were introduced.

The official opening was preceded by the first match between the home team Doboj “Sloga” and the German club “Kiel,” which won with a score of 40:27.

The match was played at the Sports Games Stadium, the venue for last night’s opening ceremony.

Six teams are competing in the International Handball TV Tournament of Champions, which runs until August 16, including the German club Gummersbach, Hungarian Veszprém, last year’s winner Al Ahly from Egypt, and Beşiktaş from Türkiye.

In the second match last night, starting at 9:00 p.m., Beşiktaş faced Veszprém.

