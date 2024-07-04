Doctors in Republika Srpska performed an operation previously unrecorded in the world medical literature

The University Clinical Center of the Republika Srpska announced that their team of doctors successfully performed an operation that has not been recorded in the world’s medical literature until now.

As it was announced by the University Clinical Center of the Republika Srpska, a patient from the hospital in Doboj was successfully operated on at the Clinic for Vascular Surgery of the University Clinical Center of the RS after diagnostics that indicated a mobile change in the abdominal cavity.

“The peculiarity of this case lies in the fact that the aneurysm was located between the middle of the stomach and the lower quadrant of the stomach, which has not been recorded in the world medical literature so far,” stated the University Clinical Center of the Republika Srpska.

This rare and complex medical procedure represents a significant success for the team of doctors and the entire healthcare facility.

Source: sarajevotimes.com