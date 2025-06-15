Doctors Save Woman After Gunshot Wound Misses Heart by One Centimeter

A woman who was accidentally shot by her brother yesterday during wedding preparations was saved by doctors from the Emergency Centre and the Thoracic Surgery Clinic of the Republika Srpska University Clinical Centre /UKC/, after sustaining a perforating gunshot wound just one centimeter from the heart.

The UCC General Director, Vlado Đajić, expressed how proud of his colleagues he is who once again demonstrated that with their knowledge, dedication, effort, and medical equipment, they can match the best medical centres in Europe and the world.

“Thanks to the leadership of our clinical centre and the Republika Srpska Government, we have working conditions that many can envy. Let such misfortunes never happen again, and may our responsibility and caution be greater – especially during moments of celebration, but also in all other situations. Let’s be cautious,” Đajić said.

Source: srna.rs