The international documentary film festival RTDoc: Time of Our Heroes will be officially opened today in the main hall of the Banski Dvor Cultural Center in Banja Luka.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 19:00, with guest and audience arrivals beginning at 18:00, during which media statements are also planned.

The international RT festival is being held in Republika Srpska for the first time, bringing audiences a selection of the latest and most-watched films from RTDoc’s production -documentaries that bear witness to truth, suffering, resistance, and heroism during the conflict in Donbas.

The opening evening will also feature the premiere screening of the film “Disconnection Line: The Third Reich vs. the Serbs,” a powerful documentary that addresses the genocide and crimes committed against Serbs, Jews, and Roma in the Ustaša-led Independent State of Croatia.

This film presents a well-documented account of one of the darkest periods in European history, featuring testimonies, archival footage, and long-forgotten facts.

The festival will continue on Tuesday, May 20, with the screening of five documentary films, including the powerful “Island of Faith” by Olga Kiriy and Artyom Somov – a film that raises questions of spirituality, choice, and moral resistance in the modern world.

Admission to all screenings is free.

The media sponsor of the RTDoc International Documentary Film Festival: Time of Our Heroes in Banja Luka is the News Agency of Republika Srpska – SRNA.