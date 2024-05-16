Dodik: 500 boxers from Europe in Banja Luka in august (PHOTO)

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik has stated today that Banja Luka will host the European Junior Championship in August, in which 500 boxers should take part.

“We want to support all athletes. We are happy with the significant results of our boxers and in general athletes from Republika Srpska on the international level,” Dodik told reporters at the reception for boxers from Srpska who won medals for the Serbian national team at the European Championship.

He congratulated European senior champion Sara Ćirković and senior vice-champion Dušan Veletić on their impressive success.

Dodik said that Republika Srpska will support the construction of a sports center in Zvornik in honor of our champion Sara Ćirković.

“Republika Srpska has to support successful people, not only athletes,” Dodik stressed.

He said that he was pleased by the fact that successful athletes from Republika Srpska perform for the Serbian national team and that they achieve significant results and contribute to Serbia’s international sports reputation.

“They are going to the Olympic Games in Paris and I wish them all the best. We will follow their results, be their support, we will cheer with all our hearts for them personally and for Serbia. The role of sport is to proclaim the honor of the country and the people it represents,” said Dodik.

He congratulated the Banja Luka Boxing Club Slavija for its sporting successes and emphasized that Banja Luka has always been a city of sports and that great sporting successes have made this city famous.

European senior boxing champion Sara Ćirković said that her focus is now on the Olympic Games, and that after it she will think about further steps.

Senior vice-champion of Europe Dušan Veletić said that a lot of time, effort, blood and sweat were needed to win the medal, which he is extremely proud of.

The president of the Boxing Federation of Serbia Nenad Borovčanin said that the support of the state is extremely important for success, just as Serbian boxing has the support of the presidents of Srpska and Serbia, Milorad Dodik and Aleksandar Vučić.

“Then it’s no wonder that Serbia, after Russia, won second place at the European Championship in Belgrade, and it will be the same in the future – we will keep the level, we will show that we are strong and powerful and there is no going back, we have to win,” Borovčanin emphasized.

The reception was also attended by the head coach of the women’s boxing team of Serbia Mirko Ždralo and the coach of Ćirković, as well as the general secretary of the European Boxing Federation Kiril Schekutyev.

Photo: srna.rs

Source: srna.rs