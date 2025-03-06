Dodik Addresses Citizens: Republika Srpska Will Always Exist and It Is the Home of Us All

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik has said that neither he nor Republika Srpska is a threat to BiH and called on representatives of other peoples for dialogue because there is no happiness under the dictate of any foreigner.

“Dear people of Republika Srpska – Serbs, Bosniaks, and Croats – I want to say something about our future, both as the President of Republika Srpska and as a man: We are the makers of our destiny, and no one can forge it better or more fittingly for us than we can ourselves. Have faith and pride – you have someone to believe in and a reason to do so!” Dodik emphasized.

Dodik urged the people not to let anyone frighten them, neither by him, nor by the Serbs, nor by Republika Srpska.

“This is our home. Here, our ancestors were born, and here we were born. Here, we loved and hated each other, and here our children will grow up, be educated, get married, and, God willing – as long as I am in charge – never again look through a rifle sight,” Dodik wrote on X.

And even when today we argue with each other and say all sorts of things to one another, Dodik emphasizes, we still understand each other better than anyone from the outside can see or understand.

Dodik said that Republika Srpska only wants what is granted to it by the Constitution of BiH and has never asked for more.

He pointed out that Srpska has given a lot to BiH, but for some, that was never enough, and they always want more, which, as he said, must stop once and for all.

“I know that some of you would prefer a different Dodik, and maybe some of us politicians would prefer an easier people. Surely we would all want to live in a better time, but we are here and now, on our own. And I am yours, whether some like it or not,” added the President of Srpska.

Dodik said that neither Republika Srpska nor he is a threat to BiH.

“Republika Srpska is here and will always exist. There can be no BiH without Republika Srpska, just as there can be no BiH without Serbs, Bosniaks, Croats, and all others who live in it. America has its 50 states, and it’s doing just fine. We also have Republika Srpska and the Federation. And we will lead them in a better and smarter way, and BiH too, if it’s up to us. No one can lead them better than us,” Dodik added.

Dodik thanked the foreigners for helping to end the war in BiH.

“I believe that some of them also helped to start it, but let that remain my opinion – the politicians at the time, unfortunately, did not know, and some didn’t want to, better,” Dodik said.

He added that after 30 years, it should be clear that the future of the peoples in BiH lies only in mutual agreement.

“That’s all I ask for and call for. There is no happiness for us under the dictate of any foreigner who does not share either our happiness or our misery – they neither can, nor know how. Everyone always looks at themselves and their own country first, and today they may reconcile us, but tomorrow they may sow discord. I understand that, but I will always fight and look out for the best for my country first. Let’s not let anyone underestimate us and let’s not underestimate ourselves!” emphasized Dodik.

Dodik asked why BiH should be the only country in Europe, probably in the world, that is required to be a vassal to a foreigner.

“It’s not easy, but we are working, changing the country and ourselves. Have faith in me. If you think there are better people among you than us – remove us from office. But only you can do that. I will never allow a foreigner, who has not been elected by anyone here, to command who will be the representative of my people,” Dodik said.

The President of Srpska added that he cannot accept being blamed for not obeying that foreigner, nor can any Bosniak or Croat be blamed for not obeying that foreigner.

“I ask, and will continue to ask, representatives of other nations and political parties to negotiate with us, and to be accountable for their work to you, their voters, their peoples, and their citizens, not to any foreign government, ambassador, or governor… It cannot be, surely we’ve all learned that nothing can be done by force with me and with us,” said Dodik.

Dodik emphasized that as the President of Republika Srpska, he demands nothing less than full respect for Srpska and every citizen, even when there is no unity in this turbulent Balkan house of ours.

“This is us, but these are also true European values. Only in this way can we and will we be respected in Europe and the world, where we belong, as proud, free people, and masters of our own,” Dodik concluded.

Source: srna.rs