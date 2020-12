Dodik Admitted to the UCC of Republic of Srpska

The Serb member and chairman of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik, was admitted to the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska late last night.

Dodik is feeling well, even though he has bilateral pneumonia, and tests are underway.

Dodik has been in isolation since December 19 due to contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.

He was then tested for the SARS-Cov19 virus, and the result was negative.

TST