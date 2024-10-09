Dodik: After Jahorina, gas will be extended to Banja Luka and Trebinje

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik has said yesterday on Jahorina that, after the completion of the gas pipe – laying on Jahorina, the construction of two strategic routes to reach Banja Luka and Trebinje will follow.

“Today we completed a wonderful project, the gas pipe-laying of the Olympic Centre bring the most economical and environmentally friendly energy source to it,” Dodik said at the ceremonial opening of the distribution steel gas plant on Jahorina.

Emphasizing that this is a significant development step for Jahorina, Dodik reminded that the works started three months ago and could have been completed before the elections, but that they had to wait a few days with the opening of the gas pipeline so that something could be put into operation after the election campaign.

“We are moving on from here, we have determined two strategic directions – towards Banja Luka and towards Trebinje, which we will work on side by side”, said the president of Srpska.

He specified that the gas pipeline to Trebinje will be done by Sarajevo-Gas, and Bijeljina – Banja Luka by Gas RES, and pointed out that both companies are owned by Republika Srpska.

“Now you can see how important it was to buy back the shares of the Sarajevo-Gas’ from private individuals who captured this here not allow anything to be done, as soon as we returned the state property, with the support of the Government, we got this,” said Dodik.

He thanked everyone who participated in the implementation of the project completed today – the investors, the Government of Srpska and the contractors.

“I heard a wonderful story today that the Pale municipality residents, whose land is located on the route, did not hesitate to approve its use, they did not stop the construction. I thank them, which is an example for others, pointed out Dodik.

Thanks to the Russian Federation, Dodik expressed his satisfaction that by the end of October he will have the opportunity to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss this topic again.

“I am fully convinced that the conditions and standards that have been valid until now will remain,” said Dodik.

Photo: srna.rs

Source: srna.rs