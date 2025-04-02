Dodik After Meeting with Putin: I informed Putin about unconstitutional measures against the leadership of Republika Srpska

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said that he informed the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin about the unconstitutional measures taken by the Court of BiH and the Prosecutor’s Office of BiH against the President of Srpska, the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Prime Minister of Republika Srpska, as well as what the illegal high representative is doing.

“Putin is familiar with the details. He is surprised that someone nowadays behaves in that way. He does not agree with that type of practice,” Dodik told journalists from SRNA, RTRS and ATV.

Dodik stated that his host today was interested in the details of what the illegal high representative did, how he worked.

“I told him that he makes some decisions, that unfortunately the judiciary, which does not exist in the Constitution, acts on those decisions and prosecutes me as president,” Dodik said.

Dodik pointed out that Putin knows the details, the overall situation in our country.

“Russia is a very important country for Republika Srpska, it has always been attentive, it has always been objective in the structure of the UN, it is the guarantor of the Dayton Agreement, which Putin also said at the meeting, and that within that he will advocate for the end of the work of international institutions, especially the illegitimate representative,” Dodik said.

According to his words, Putin believes that, through the UN Security Council, he should insist on bringing the mandate, for a start, within the framework that is in accordance with the Dayton Agreement.

“I said that the Dayton Agreement failed, that they stole more than 83 jurisdictions from Republika Srpska, that they want to make Srpska an empty shell, and that Bosniaks from Sarajevo are passionate and are now using the false Prosecutor’s Office and the Court to deal with the leaders of the Serb people, and he understood that. We have full understanding,” Dodik stressed.

The President of Srpska added that he expressed support for the legitimate representatives of peoples and states in Republika Srpska and Serbia and everywhere in the world.

“One of the most principled countries in this respect is Russia, it has never given up on that principle or interfering in internal affairs and helping friends, and that is what is said even today,” Dodik emphasized.

During the meeting, it was said that the development of intensive economic relations should be started again and the rehabilitation of those relations should be prepared at the highest possible level.

Dodik expressed his satisfaction with the fact that Putin found room for a meeting with him in the busy time, stating that before that he had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of China.

“This speaks to the fact that President Putin cares about relations with Republika Srpska, with me and Serbia, he highly appreciates the efforts of democratic leaders in Europe who behave in accordance with democratic standards,” emphasized Dodik, who expressed his satisfaction with today’s conversation.

In the conversation, President Putin informed Dodik about the current situation in Russia, and they talked about what is news in the world today, that the Americans, led by President Donald Trump, started negotiations on ending the special military operation in Ukraine.

In the conversation, Dodik said that Putin did everything to stop the globalist scourge that ruled the world until recently, at least in Russia.

Putin said, Dodik stated, that he spoke with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.

“One sublimation of good relations, full of understanding”, concluded Dodik and added that this was their 26th meeting.

