Dodik After Verdict: I Expect Serbia’s Full Support, Will Turn to Russia and Write to U.S.

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said that he expects full support from Serbia after the second-instance verdict against him by un-constitutional Court of BiH, that he will ask Russia for support and that he will write to the new US administration.

“This is shameful and it has nothing to do with democracy nor with the law, but only with Muslim efforts to dominate BiH, to eliminate Croats they consider already done, and now they want to eliminate Serbs,” Dodik told the press in Banja Luka.

He told the Serbs in Republika Srpska that they will face exodus and become dramatical minority in five years, unless they get sober.

“Am I speaking out of rage? No, this is my position,” Dodik emphasized.

He pointed out the need to protect the autonomy and status of Republika Srpska, adding that this is the right moment to refuse European integrations.

“They did this to show the place where they have some victories. The Growth Plan was overthrown by the SDA, not the SNSD, but the SNSD and Republika Srpska are being punished,” said Dodik.

According to Dodik, people shouldn’t be afraid of anything, because no rifle will fire here, and the biggest strength is in gathering.

He said that he is not banned from the position of the president of the party.

“We will remain together,” Dodik concluded.