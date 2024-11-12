Dodik and Szijjarto at an Investment Conference in Jahorina

The President of the Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, will participate today in the “Invest Srpska 2024” conference, which will be held in Jahorina Mountain.

Dodik and Szijjarto will participate in the second part of the first panel at 11:25 a.m. at the “Termag” hotel, the Office of the President of the Republika Srpska announced.

The “Invest Srpska 2024” conference, organized by the Investment and Development Bank of the Republika Srpska in cooperation with the Government of the Republika Srpska and with the support of the President of the Republika Srpska, will be an opportunity for participants to learn about public investments in the Republika Srpska, projects from various areas of the economy, and to agree on future business cooperation.

The fourth Investment Conference and the second Invest Forum will be held during the conference, which will bring together representatives of domestic and international institutions, companies, and organizations, Srna writes.