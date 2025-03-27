Dodik: Apart from Political, Economic Srpska-Israel Cooperation Very Important

Republika Srpska President, Milorad Dodik, has said after a meeting with Minister in the Israeli Ministry of Finance, Zeev Elkin, that economic Srpska – Israel cooperation is very important in addition to politics.

“I spoke with the minister in the Israeli Ministry of Finance, Ze’ev Elkin, in Jerusalem. In addition to the political, the economic cooperation between Israel and Republika Srpska is very important to us,” Dodik posted on X social network.

Mutual understanding and support between the Serb and Jewish peoples were discussed at the meeting, reports ATV.

The upcoming President Dodik’s participation in an international antisemitism conference was also discussed.

During the meeting, President Dodik also mentioned the growing phenomenon of antisemitism in the Federation of BiH.

On the second day of his visit to Israel, Dodik visited Kibbutz Be’eri, which was among the first Hamas attacked on October 7, 2023.

As announced, the president of Srpska will participate in a two-day antisemitism conference, as will the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Source: thesrpskatimes.com