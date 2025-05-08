Dodik arrives in Moscow to attend Victory Day celebration

The President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, has arrived in Moscow, where, at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, he will attend tomorrow’s celebration marking 80 years since the victory over fascism, reports the SRNA correspondent.

Dodik was welcomed at Sheremetyevo Airport by Andrey Milyayev, Deputy Director of the Department of State Protocol of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This evening, the President of Republika Srpska will attend a dinner at the Kremlin hosted by Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin for world officials who have arrived in Moscow to attend the Victory Day celebration.

Dodik is also scheduled to give a lecture this afternoon to Russian youth on the importance of Serbian-Russian unity.

