Dodik: As Long as We Are United, No One Will Subdue Us – Not with Bombs, Not with Blackmail

Dodik: As Long as We Are United, No One Will Subdue Us...

As long as the Serbian people are united, no one will subdue them – not with bombs, not with blackmail, said the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik.

“On this day, we remember the terrible moments when NATO, without a decision from the Security Council, began a brutal aggression against Serbia and the Serbian people. They bombed us for 78 days. They killed children and destroyed hospitals, schools, bridges, and railways. They didn’t choose targets – they chose the people,” the President of Srpska told SRNA on the anniversary of the NATO bombing.

He reminded that during that terrible NATO bombing, Ristan, Milica, Bojana were killed… and thousands of other innocent lives were lost, and they were killed simply because they were Serbs and because they dared to be free.

“Even today, I wonder – how are they not ashamed? How can they speak about democracy, justice, and freedom 25 years later… And even more so – how can it even cross their minds to invite us to join them to be part of that criminal alliance that dropped bombs on our children?” Dodik asked.

He emphasized that the Serbian people remember and do not forget their victims, but they do not use them for bargaining.

“We will never forget Ristan, Milica, or Bojana… Our resistance is not hatred. Our resistance is a vow to be free, to be ourselves, to be united,” said the President of Srpska, adding that this is why Republika Srpska today stands as a pillar of freedom and pride for the Serbian people.

“It is our duty to preserve, build, and defend Srpska as a vow to all those who fell for its creation and existence. The strength of the Serbian people lies in that memory, in that pain, but also our unity,” emphasized the President of Srpska.

Source: srna.rs