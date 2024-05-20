Dodik: At the meeting with Vučić, the situation regarding the resolution on Srebrenica was analyzed

Dodik: At the meeting with Vučić, the situation regarding the resolution on...

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik stated that a brief analysis of the situation regarding the proposed resolution on Srebrenica was carried out at the meeting with the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.

“We cannot say anything with guarantees, but we still believe that a significant number of countries will understand how many negative repercussions there will be for relations between Bosniaks and Serbs after the adoption of that alleged resolution,” Dodik told reporters in Belgrade.

He stressed that together with Vučić, Prime Minister of Serbia Miloš Vučević and representatives of Serbs from Montenegro, he stayed in a long conversation, during which they discussed the resolution and the all-Serbian Assembly, which will be held on June 8.

Today, Dodik attended joint morning prayer in the church of St. Sava in Vračar before the departure of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, to New York regarding the resolution on Srebrenica.

The session of the UN General Assembly at which the proposed resolution on Srebrenica should be considered will be held on Thursday, May 23, it was announced on the UN General Assembly website.

The vote on the resolution was postponed several times.

Source: srna.rs