Dodik awards Orbán with Order of Republika Srpska

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik has today awarded the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán with the highest decoration of Republika Srpska – the Order of Republika Srpska on a necklace.

The president of Srpska awarded the prime minister of Hungary on the occasion of the Republika Srpska Day – January 9.

The president of Srpska thanked Orban for accepting to receive this award, which Srpska awards to great and true friends.

“Dear Viktor, there is no doubt that your contribution to our cooperation is great, which was decisive for me to award you this highest award,” said Dodik.

He expressed gratitude to Orbán and his team for their ongoing commitment.

“This gives us a guarantee that we will achieve even better results. We give the award with a pure heart and with a lot of love in order to strengthen the friendship of people, nations and our companies,” said the president of Srpska.

He points out that Serbs and Hungarians are turned to each other, they understand each other and cooperate at the top level, which is not against any third party.

“We cooperate in all fields, but we have developed a great friendship between us that we want to transfer to others,” said Dodik.

The ceremonial presentation of the Order in the Palace of the Republic was attended by Prime Minister of Srpska Radovan Višković and ministers in the Government of Republika Srpska, Serb member of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó.

Before the awards were presented, Dodik and Orbán had a tete-a-tete meeting at the Palace of the Republic.

At the same time, meetings were held in the Palace of the Republic between the Serb member of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović and the Minister of Scientific and Technological Development and Higher Education of Srpska Željko Budimir with Szijjártó, as well as the Prime Minister of Srpska Višković and the Minister of Finance Zora Vidović with the Hungarian Minister of Economic Development Márton Nagy.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán heads a delegation of the Government of Hungary and businessmen visiting Republika Srpska.

A meeting of the delegations of Republika Srpska and Hungary will be held in the Government’s Administrative Centre, and a Business Forum will be opened.

In addition to Orbán, Szijjártó and Nagy, the Hungarian delegation includes the director of the Export Promotion Agency Gabor Jenei and representatives of 23 companies from the fields of energy, agriculture, finance, food industry etc.

Photo: predsjednikrs.rs/Borislav Zdrinja

Source: srna.rs