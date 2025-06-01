Banja Luka and Republika Srpska will become a regional cultural hub over the next two weeks, hosting renowned theatres, actors, and artists, said President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik.

Dodik posted on X that tonight, as part of the “Petar Kočić” Theatre Fest, the National Theatre from Belgrade will perform highlights from world-renowned ballet productions.

He also reflected on the past week, during which he visited Moscow for a security forum, where, as he emphasized, Republika Srpska reaffirmed its commitment to peace and stability in the region while opposing the imposition of political decisions on any nation.

Source: srna.rs