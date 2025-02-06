Dodik: BiH Has No Chance to Survive Due to Murphy’s Relationship With the NGO Sector

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik has said that numerous non-governmental organisations, media and journalists were financed by US funds through USAID, therefore it is necessary to organise the financing of such organisations in Srpska, which in the past period received about $ 400 million in BiH.

“The USA financed the disintegration of BiH through such ambassadors as Michael Murphy, which they did successfully, I believe. BiH has no chance to survive,” Dodik told the press in Banja Luka.

He said that the non-transparent and harmful spending of US citizens’ funds was recognized by President Donald Trump, who canceled the funding of non-governmental organisations and any other financial aid to the countries on all continents.

“Trump canceled funds and funding, convinced that they were doing it badly and that they were needlessly spending the funds of US citizens,” pointed out Dodik.

He stated that even the closest associates of US President Donald Trump, such as Elon Musk, assessed that USAID is a fascist organisation that provided funds all over the world.

“In the last few years, they gave 400 million dollars to BiH. These are underground operations and you can’t see it. You would have seen it if that much money entered Germany, but not here. It was support for non-governmental organisations, media and journalists who sold themselves,” Dodik believes.

He says that this is why certain media defended the imaginary approach that they have the right to everything, but they were actually funded by the US.

Source: srna.rs